Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 28,056 Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORAN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,877,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,283,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 241,302 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Orange by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,063,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,471,000 after buying an additional 143,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 932,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 113,278 shares during the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Orange S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

