Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $794,000 Investment in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 531,236 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 6.82. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

