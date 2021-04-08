Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 868 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 795% compared to the typical daily volume of 97 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lufax in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

Lufax stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. Lufax has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lufax will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

