Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 9,125 Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Medallia by 22.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 8.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 36.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 169.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 340,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Medallia by 66.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

MDLA stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $1,134,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 483,595 shares in the company, valued at $18,294,398.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 31,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $902,384.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,642,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,940,726 shares of company stock valued at $77,837,183.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

