Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Hold

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. "

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.80.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $242.67 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $270.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.18.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $153.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.98 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,470,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $2,062,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

