Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 21,614 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,298 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21,614 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $225,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $565.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $350.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $534.84 and its 200 day moving average is $535.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $257.00 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

