Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 68,000 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 8,000 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.20, for a total value of $2,457,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $16,540,875.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.21, for a total value of $15,818,062.50.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $16,151,625.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $14,739,500.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.21, for a total value of $16,211,812.50.

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total value of $12,479,121.76.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.57, for a total transaction of $1,753,562.50.

On Friday, March 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.69, for a total transaction of $11,934,377.50.

On Monday, March 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 4,750 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $1,239,702.50.

Shares of FB opened at $313.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.74 and a 52-week high of $314.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,222,276,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.