Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys New Shares in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 0.05% of Cyclerion Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 40,679 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 59,648 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 80,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

CYCN opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $98.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.20.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.55% and a negative net margin of 2,322.42%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its product candidates include CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes (MELAS) and Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology (ADv); Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase stimulator that is in Phase II studies for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); Praliciguat, an orally administered systemic sGC stimulator that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.