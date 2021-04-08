Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases New Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 204.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 77,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 11.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 56.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 431,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,809,000 after buying an additional 155,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

StoneCo stock opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 105.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

