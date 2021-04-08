629 Shares in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKW stock opened at $150.64 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $191.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.26.

