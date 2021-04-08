Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $111,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 95.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,193,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,522 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,792,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $147.97 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $156.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average of $140.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.61.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

