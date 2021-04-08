Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases New Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 1,509.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG opened at $47.60 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $95.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.78.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $823,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,641,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,694,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

