Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 271 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $98.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $111.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

