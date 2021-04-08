8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Position Cut by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of 8X8 worth $26,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in 8X8 by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in 8X8 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 48,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 8X8 by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in 8X8 by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in 8X8 by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 8X8 alerts:

EGHT opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 0.98. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $49,832.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,815.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,812 shares of company stock valued at $657,749 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. 8X8 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.96.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.