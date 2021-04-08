Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.91 Million Stock Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 656,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,148 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vroom were worth $26,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Vroom in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

Vroom stock opened at $38.44 on Thursday. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $313,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,630.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,463,900 shares of company stock valued at $54,496,043 over the last quarter.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

