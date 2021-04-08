Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

NYSE VIST opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68. Vista Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $234.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.62.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 45.79%. The firm had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 4,227,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 638,423 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $3,623,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,268,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Oil & Gas by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,209 shares during the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

