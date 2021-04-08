Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.44 Million Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 788,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,331 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of BankUnited worth $27,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,841,000 after buying an additional 273,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,946,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,947,000 after buying an additional 61,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,618,000 after buying an additional 219,789 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,468,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,058,000 after buying an additional 218,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,762,000 after buying an additional 38,349 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BKU stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

