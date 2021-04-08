-$0.35 EPS Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Aramark reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

ARMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $39.29 on Monday. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 125,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 129,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 81,285 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,858,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

