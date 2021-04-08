Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 503 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 529.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 177,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,800,000 after buying an additional 149,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $51.14 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

