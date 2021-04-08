Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSGOF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of LSGOF opened at $9.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.72.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

