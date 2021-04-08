Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $347.31

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $347.31 and last traded at $346.21, with a volume of 3927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $331.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DECK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.79.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.20 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.17, for a total transaction of $147,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,884.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,323,930. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 452,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after buying an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

