Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) will report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Anterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.66). The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($3.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.80). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

ATEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anterix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $46.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.07. Anterix has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $57.75.

In other news, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $28,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,271,746.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 13,956 shares of company stock valued at $589,287 and sold 42,839 shares valued at $1,760,889. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 68.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Anterix by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Anterix by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 64,463 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Anterix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anterix in the fourth quarter worth $10,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

