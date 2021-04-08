JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,445,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,502 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $40,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.73% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1551 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 98.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

