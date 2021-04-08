Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,891 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,820,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,785 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,592,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,709,000 after buying an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,878,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,066,000 after buying an additional 93,286 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $13,600,000. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 62,737 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.24. The company has a market cap of $455.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $302,843.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 351,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,102.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $51,990.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,859 shares of company stock valued at $706,816. 5.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

