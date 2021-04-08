Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in AIM ImmunoTech were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 868,350.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,367 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AIM ImmunoTech by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 69.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 329,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 11,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.12. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AIM opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 50.01, a current ratio of 50.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 6,823.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

