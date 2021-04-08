JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 499,013 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 113.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 937,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499,013 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $36,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

NYSE SPR opened at $48.53 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.