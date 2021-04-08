Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.10 Million Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $29,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,438,000 after buying an additional 46,945 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $1,912,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 422,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,129,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $247.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.28. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $101.27 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

