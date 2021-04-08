Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $30,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,709,000 after buying an additional 3,259,217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,324 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,924,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

