Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 622,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,805,935 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $30,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 783,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,860,000 after acquiring an additional 95,041 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,116,000 after buying an additional 97,443 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Ventas by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 56,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Ventas by 568.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 255,341 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Ventas by 551.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 50,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 42,655 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $295,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $54.50 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.21.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

