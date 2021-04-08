JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $33.71 Million Stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,554 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.83% of Argan worth $33,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGX. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Argan by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 985,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,833,000 after buying an additional 155,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 607,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Argan by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,776,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Argan by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Argan by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 309,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 74,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGX opened at $53.37 on Thursday. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $837.38 million, a P/E ratio of 118.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

