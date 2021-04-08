Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.08.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $316.11 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 496,148 shares of company stock valued at $151,602,430. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

