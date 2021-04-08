Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after acquiring an additional 649,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,396,000 after purchasing an additional 358,011 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5,337.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 143,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after buying an additional 79,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 177.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 34,134 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on SITE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.75.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,735,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SITE opened at $170.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.63 and a 52 week high of $181.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.41.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

