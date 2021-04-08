4,707 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $2,693,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $6,324,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 87,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $75.51 and a 1 year high of $119.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.57.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.10.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.