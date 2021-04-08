Truist Financial Corp Acquires 13,978 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.90.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $237.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $173.06 and a twelve month high of $238.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.90 and its 200-day moving average is $211.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

