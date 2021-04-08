Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.28

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.28 and last traded at $99.06, with a volume of 1038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.54.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.72.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 18.09%. On average, analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.