trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading Down 4.7%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) fell 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.28. 33,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,826,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRVG. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. trivago presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

Get trivago alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. The business had revenue of $38.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.