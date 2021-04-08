Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $26,046.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $26,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,954.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $23,385.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $243,100.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Federico Grossi sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $207,960.00.

Shares of APLS opened at $40.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.19. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. As a group, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,014,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,056,000 after buying an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,045,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,193,000 after buying an additional 66,929 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 774,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,273,000 after buying an additional 150,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,906,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 573,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,779,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.