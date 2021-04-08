Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel Sells $12,566.52 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 201 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $12,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John J. Fry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, John J. Fry sold 163 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $11,126.38.

On Tuesday, January 5th, John J. Fry sold 153 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $6,751.89.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $64.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.52. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 664.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

