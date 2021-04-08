MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Down 5.3%

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.38 and last traded at $14.86. Approximately 99,013 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,247,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

MVIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.73 and a beta of 3.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

