Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 8.3%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s share price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $39.94. 112,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,038,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,687,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jumia Technologies by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,211,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

