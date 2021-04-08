Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Trading Up 3.9%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares were up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.58 and last traded at $94.16. Approximately 3,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 242,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.60.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $702.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($23.56) by ($0.26). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $446.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.15 million. Research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -79.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,710,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 42,736 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,195,000. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

