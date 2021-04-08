Insider Buying: Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Acquires 200 Shares of Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 200 shares of Century Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.60 per share, for a total transaction of $18,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 867,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,058,783.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $91.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average is $80.20. The stock has a market cap of $509.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.93. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.76 and a twelve month high of $102.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 11.91%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the third quarter worth $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Century Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

