Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,976 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Insulet were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Insulet by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insulet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PODD stock opened at $278.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 632.97 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $162.99 and a 1 year high of $298.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

