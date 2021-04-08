UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) VP Sells $110,945.00 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,979.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE UNF opened at $219.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.99. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $145.96 and a 1-year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 25,270 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

