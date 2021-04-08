Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s share price rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.40 and last traded at $36.69. Approximately 157,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,981,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

PACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.25 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $27.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $23,433,882.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,113,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,779,934.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,859,619 shares of company stock valued at $72,227,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

