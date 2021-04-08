Truist Financial Corp Buys 3,878 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $6,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSTZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 22,215 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,788,000 after buying an additional 45,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $37.30 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, VP Jonathan Diorio bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,437.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.

