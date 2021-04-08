Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,203 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,106 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Inogen by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,902 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,638,000 after acquiring an additional 85,882 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Inogen in the third quarter worth about $269,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Inogen by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Inogen by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Inogen by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 466,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Inogen alerts:

INGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $397,258.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,990.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $369,019.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,530.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,924,474 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Inogen stock opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -578.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.