Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,578 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.2% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Apple by 287.8% during the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 303.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after buying an additional 221,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Apple by 297.6% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 90,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after buying an additional 67,522 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $127.90 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $65.31 and a one year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.