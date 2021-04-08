The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Holdings Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Timken were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

In other The Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $286,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $81.19 on Thursday. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $87.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

