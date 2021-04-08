Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,267,000 after purchasing an additional 642,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122,140 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after purchasing an additional 158,931 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,736,549 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,338,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 45.0% in the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 398,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $14.43 on Thursday. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $234.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.38.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

